Nonprofit launches Pathways program

Dress for Success Phoenix has been selected by Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona (WFSA) as the nonprofit partner to launch the “Pathways Program for Single Moms” in the state’s central region.

This new program is designed to eliminate the barriers to higher education for single moms by giving them the necessary resources to secure livable wages and forge a career path. Taking a holistic approach, the program helps women navigate life’s challenges by supporting the successful completion of a one-year certificate program in STEM fields. The tuition-free certificate prepares these women for careers in growing industries that pay a thriving wage, thus confronting the cycle of poverty in their families.

Pathways Program for Single Moms was launched in 2020 in Southern Arizona, and organizers say that due to its success, it has expanded to cover the entire state. Dress for Success Phoenix is focusing on Central Arizona outreach, with an initial goal of helping 70 women during the first 18 months of the program. The organization will be working with Maricopa County Community Colleges (MCC), which has 10 campuses throughout the Valley.

“This is an honor we do not take lightly, and we are ready to implement Pathways Program for Single Moms in the Valley. Assisting single moms in providing financial stability for their families sets the stage for future generations to flourish,” said Tamala McBath, CEO of Dress for Success Phoenix.

Dress for Success Phoenix is currently accepting applications for the Pathways Program for Single Moms. For more information or to apply, visit www.pathwaysphoenix.org.