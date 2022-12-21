Green Woodpecker coming to Midtown

The Green Woodpecker is set to open inside a spacious indoor-outdoor space in the heart of Midtown Phoenix this month.

Led by brothers Aaron and Jared Pool of Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, this twist on the traditional beer hall is highlighted by an ever-changing lineup of 15 craft beers on tap, all handpicked by their third brother, Drew Pool of Wren House Brewing. The Green Woodpecker is part of the recently-established Poolhouse Group, which also includes Mama Linda’s Bakeshop, led by the Pools’ mother.

“Growing up in Phoenix and living and working in Midtown for more than a decade, I know how important Park Central is to this neighborhood,” said Aaron Pool. “We’re honored to be able to help revitalize this important historic property, the first-ever shopping center built outside of downtown Phoenix, and wanted to create something that caters to today’s diners and drinkers, while also recognizing Park Central’s amazing history.”

Scheduled to open in December inside the central courtyard of this newly revitalized open-air center, The Green Woodpecker will serve up a compact menu of house-made tortilla chips with fresh salsas, plus al pastor tacos carved-to-order right off the rotating trompo grill. And as a nod to the longtime former gift and flower shop at Park Central that inspired the name, The Green Woodpecker also will sell fresh floral arrangements alongside premium canned beers, wines and other to-go items.

The plan is to open nightly at 5 p.m., offering a limited food menu that will be available from open till the tacos sell out. In addition, weekday happy hour, 5–7 p.m., will include discounted craft beer drafts and more. Another project coming soon to Park Central, Poolboy Taco, scheduled to open in January.

Learn more at www.thegreenwoodpecker.com.