Treat Mom to brunch this Mother’s Day

Many of your favorite local eateries will offer specials for Mother’s Day. From chilaquiles to prime rib, there’s something for every taste.

Los Sombreros will serve its mouthwatering brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day, May 8, at all three locations. Brunch items include savory dishes such as Pollo Fundido, the Papacito Omelet, Huevos Rancheros with Carnitas, Chilaquiles, and Papas & Chorizo.

Make mom’s meal extra special and add a flight of mimosas or margaritas, one of Los Sombreros’ signature cocktails, or a bottomless mimosa.

In North Central, visit the Uptown location at 322 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018, for additional information, call 602-601-6390 or visit www.lossombreros.com.

The early bird gets the cinnamon roll, so why wait for brunch when The Henry is serving up select Sunday menu items, along with two delicious specials treats.

Treat Mom to featured items like the Giant Cinnamon Roll and Maryland Crab Cakes (with tarragon remoulade and roasted corn salad), available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dine-in.

The Henry is located at 4455 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-429-8020 or visit www.thehenryrestaurant.com.

Royal Palms Resort and Spa will host a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with menu highlights including omelettes and eggs to order, a carving station, charcuterie and cheese, a waffle with the works, a selection of seafood and more. The brunch buffet also includes a complimentary mimosa or sparkling cider.

The cost is $150 per adult, $75 for children ages 6–12 and complimentary for children under 5. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 602-283-1234 or by booking on OpenTable.

Royal Palms Resort and Spa is located at 5200 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix. Learn more at www.royalpalmshotel.com.

While Mother’s Day is a special time to celebrate the moms in our lives, every Sunday can be special with brunch at Ladera Taverna y Cocina.

Offered Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the brunch menu includes favorites such as Chilaquiles Rojos, Huevos Rancheros, Coco Leche French Toast and Barbacoa Hash. To up the festive feeling, pair your meal with the Sangria Blanca, Sycamore Lane pinot grigio, brandy, peach, lemon and bubbles.

Ladera is located at 8729 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-606-2258 or visit www.laderaphx.com.

Available for dine-in or to-go, Doughbird will offer its standard pizza and rotisserie menu items on Mother’s Day, in addition to two featured dishes: Rotisserie Petite Prime Rib (a 10-ounce petite cut with guest’s choice of a side and sauce) and Chicken Pot Roast (with heirloom carrots, green onion, roasted mushroom, sweet corn, potato puree).

The specials will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but diners can visit the restaurant until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Doughbird is located at 4385 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Reservations are encouraged. To book, call 602-345-9161 or visit www.eatdoughbird.com.