Mayor, business leaders to discuss city’s future

The mayor of the city of Phoenix will discuss the city’s future with Valley business and governmental leaders during a Greater Phoenix Chamber event on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Building Phoenix’s Future with Mayor Kate Gallego will be held in person and online from noon to 1 p.m. Gallego will offer insight into the future of Phoenix and provide updates on the city’s major projects including economic recovery, infrastructure and sustainability.

Event sponsors will receive the opportunity to attend this event in person on a limited basis. Sponsorship packages start at $1,500. The cost to attend the event virtually for Greater Phoenix Chamber members is $55 per person and $95 for non-Chamber members.

To learn more and register, visit https://phoenixchamber.com.