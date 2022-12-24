Huss introduces new milk stout

Just in time for the holidays, Huss Brewing Co. introduced its newest brew, the Brown Cow Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout. This seasonal addition to the Huss family is described as a “big, bold American style Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout brewed with over 40 pounds of cacao beans, making it the perfect beer for chilly Arizona months.”

“We love to get creative in the brewery, and we knew there was a need for a flavorful stout in the Arizona market,” said Leah Huss, who owns Huss Brewing Co. with her husband Jeff. “We put our heads together to come up with the perfect recipe to bring this seasonal beer to life just in time for the winter months in Arizona.”

The new 8.0% ABV brew is now available statewide at local Fry’s Food Stores, Bashas’ and Total Wine stores among many more as well as the Huss Taprooms in Tempe, Uptown Phoenix and Downtown Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.hussbrewing.com.