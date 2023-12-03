The restaurant team behind Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker are set to launch a fifth concept this month. The Maggiore Group, along with Chef Joey Concepts, are set to open The Rosticceria with an official grand opening set for Wednesday, Dec. 13.

“The inspiration for the new concept came from traveling through the Rome and Abruzzo regions with my wife, Cristina, and father, Tomaso,” says Joey Maggiore, chef and co-founder of The Maggiore Group and Chef Joey Concepts. “We loved the grilled meats and the porchetta, and I am still dreaming about it.”

The new restaurant will feature Abruzzo-style cooking with a menu collection of wood-fired meats with an Italian twist. Menu items will include Arizona’s only authentic Neapolitan fried pizza, rotisserie chicken and porchetta, a savory Italian culinary tradition that the restaurant says will be an exclusive item in Arizona. Guests can also expect interactive elements, which will include a build-your-own soft serve gelato shake bar with over 40 toppings offered and wearable alcoholic beverages poured in Italian horns on gold chains.

The new 5,372-square-foot space will feature both indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate a total of 226 guests. The interior design of the restaurant will be “next-level” and incorporate inspiration from the couple’s travels — envision Roman relics and graffiti. The venue will also feature a DJ booth to provide weekly live entertainment.

The Rosticceria is located at 12811 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. For more information, visit www.therosticceria.com.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to reflect the current (as of Nov. 29) expected opening date.