At nine-years-old, Loki and Beowulf are littermates who have spent their entire lives together. A few months ago, their worlds were turned upside down when their family unfortunately had to make the decision to surrender them to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) after they could no longer care for them.

Once in the care of AHS, the brothers underwent medical care for tummy issues in the shelter’s trauma hospital. While under treatment, Behavior Team members assessed the handsome pair to determine if they would do best in a home together or ok to be separated. As one can imagine, Loki and Beowulf are extremely bonded and would do best in a home together where they can spend their golden years with not just each other but a family who will give them lots of love and care.

As loving as they are gorgeous, the smiley pups are extremely friendly, loving and absolutely adore attention. These two wouldn’t be true huskies without also being great singers who love to talk to their people in between getting pets while the center of attention. Having lived with young children and other pups before, Loki and Beowulf say the more the merrier. Those interested in meeting this dynamic duo (pet numbers 751959 and 751960) are encouraged to visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more.

If this pair has already been adopted, take a moment to meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. To see all adoptable animals currently available at the Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.