Pet of the Month: Loveable Loki brings the hoppy, leaves the mischief

Any fan of Marvel Comics, or the movies fashioned after them, is sure to recognize Loki’s name. While he is not the antihero that the fictional Asgardian character has become, this fluffier, friendlier version of him is sure to gain just as many fans, if not more.

Loki is a handsome one-year-old brown Rex mix rabbit that was one of quite a few rabbits rescued by Arizona Humane Society Emergency Animal Medical Technicians in April of this year after they were found to be living in conditions not ideal to their health and wellbeing.

Admittedly easy to handle and friendly by those who have had the pleasure of caring for him while in the shelter, Loki is a lovable bun who would love a nice area to stretch his legs in when he is not in his enclosure. Fresh, leafy greens and veggies are also the way to this hoppy-go-lucky bunny’s heart and a family that is familiar with proper rabbit care is at the top of his wish list.

Loki’s animal number is 695408. AHS’ Virtual Adoption Matchmaking Program by appointment is available to place pets, like lovable Loki, with their forever families. While Loki may have been adopted by the time of your appointment, AHS has dozens of pets who also need loving homes.

For more information, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.

Tagged Lovable Loki, pet adoption, pet of the month