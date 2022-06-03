On The Town in June

As temperature rise, Valley venues are keeping things cool this summer. Check out local musicians and national acts, in addition to live theater, art exhibits and family-friendly events on the town in June.

Spoon

June 4

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Dog Days at the Garden

June 5–26 (Sundays)

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

Lunch Time Theater: ‘D is for Disguise’

June 6–16

Pandanda Players at Herberger Theater Center

www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497

Chihuly After Dark

June 7

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

‘Always…Patsy Cline’

June 8 – Aug. 7

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

Barenaked Ladies

June 9

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800

Umi

June 10

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

‘High School Musical’

June 10–26

Valley Youth Theatre

www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188

JiGGle

June 11

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Joe Jackson

June 11

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600

The Bayou Bandits

June 11

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Kind Folk

June 12

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Tori Amos

June 12

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.phoenixconventioncenter.com

Broncho

June 14

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

‘Come From Away’

June 14-19

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

Del Water Gap

June 15

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Belle & Sebastian

June 17

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Joanna Connor

June 17

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Daphne & The Glitches

(Opening for GayC/DC)

June 17

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

The Brecker Brothers Project

June 18

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-0795-0464

Calexico

June 18

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Lunch Time Theater: ‘Right Turns’

June 20–30

New Carpa Theatre Co. at Herberger Theater Center

www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497

Destroy Boys

June 22

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

Carmela Y Más

June 24

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Bright Eyes w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff

June 25

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Matt Vandal

June 26

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Adekunle Gold

June 30

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

‘How to make an American Son’

June 30 — July 17

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995

‘Generation Paper: Fast Fashion of the 1960s’

Thru July 17

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602-257-1880

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.

