Local 640 business manager elected to represent IEC district

By Kathryn M. Miller

During the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 40th Convention in May, Dean Wine accepted his nomination to serve as the 6th District International Executive Council (IEC) representative. Wine is the business manager at IBEW Local Union 640 in North Central Phoenix.

His term representing IEC’s 6th district, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, will last through the International convention in 2026.

He shared, “It’s an honor to be elected by my IBEW brothers and sisters to serve as their 6th District International Executive Council Representative! I will continue to work diligently to make sure our benefits remain healthy and the business of the members at the international level is taken care of honestly and efficiently.”

Wine, who has represented the 6th District for the past three years, is a first-generation wireman. He grew up on a farm in Nebraska, and in his 20s found himself in Phoenix where he became an electrician apprentice. After being encouraged by a journeyman to get involved at his Local 640 (which was chartered in 1925), Wine served as recording secretary, executive board member, business representative and finally, business manager — a role he has served in for the past 15 years.

The IBEW represents approximately 775,000 active members and retirees who work in a wide variety of fields, including utilities, construction, telecommunications, broadcasting, manufacturing, railroads and government. With members in both the United States and Canada, it stands out among the American unions in the AFL-CIO because it is among the largest and has members in so many skilled occupations.

During his May 12 acceptance speech at the IBEW Convention, Wine said, “I believe in servant leadership and I’ve had the privilege of working with so many IBEW leaders over the years who are not only great union leaders, but they are outstanding people.”

IBEW Local Union 640 is located at 5808 N. 7th St., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-264-4506 or visit www.ibew640.com.

