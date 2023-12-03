The Melrose District invites neighbors and those in the surrounding area to enjoy some family-friendly holiday cheer this month.

Scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m., and hosted by the Melrose Community Alliance, Melrose will once again host a tree lighting ceremony at The Lyceum, a pocket park located on the northwest corner of 7th and Montecito avenues. The festive celebration will follow the Merriment in Melrose craft fair, which aims to support the Osborn School District music programs.

The Melrose District Tree Lighting Event has become a beloved tradition, bringing together the community to kick off the holiday season with joy and unity. Organizers say that this year’s event promises to be more enchanting than ever.

The evening will be filled with the warmth of the holiday spirit. Attendees can look forward to the grand tree lighting, live entertainment that will include musical performances that capture the essence of the season, and the opportunity to shop for unique holiday gifts and support the Osborn School District music programs with purchases from the craft fair.

Prior to the tree lighting, Merriment in Melrose will take to the streets, on the east side of 7th Avenue at Glenrosa Avenue and 6th Drive, from 2-6 p.m. Produced by the Melrose Merchants Association and the Alliance, Merriment is a free community event and will include two stages with live music, an arts and crafts market with over 75 local artisans and vendors, a visit from Santa, kids activities, food trucks and more.

“We invite all members of the community, near and far, to join us for this special event,” the Melrose Community Alliance said. “Our annual Tree Lighting Event is a reflection of our commitment to spreading holiday gaiety and supporting local residents and merchants alike.”

For more information, visit www.melrosecommunityalliance.com or www.melrosemerchantsassociation.com.