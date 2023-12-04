Sunnyslope businesses and neighbors are gearing up for their second annual Slope Holiday Market and Parade.

Taking place Saturday, Dec. 9, this one-of-a-kind holiday event will celebrate the season with 15 floats, including Phoenix Police Department, Maricopa County, City of Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department, Sunnyslope schools and neighborhood associations. Organizers say that the parade will be a dazzling evening for Slopers.

In addition to the parade, revelers (21 and over) can enjoy local brews from O.H.S.O and North Mountain Brewing Company and shop for gifts from local vendors. Families will also have the opportunity to take photos with the Slope Santa or stop by to see the Slope Crystal Princess and Slope Elf, who were nominated by the community. Other activities include an Ugly Sweater Contest, live music, a donation drive for toys and gifts for families in need, and community cheer for all.

Prior to the event, Honor Health will host a Hatcher Corridor Community Cleanup event Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at Hatcher Road and 3rd Street, from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents are invited to help the community gear up for the holidays by lending their time at this neighborhood event.

Hosted by theHUB (Hatcher Urban Businesses), the Slope Holiday Market and Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and takes place along Hatcher Road from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue. For questions about the donation drive, to become a vendor or discuss other ways to get involved, send an email to hubholidaymarket@gmail.com. For additional information, visit www.sunnyslopehub.com.