Desert Christian Fellowship will host a Women’s Tea Saturday, March 25. A “Traditional Tea” will be held at 10:30 a.m., and a “Mad Hatter Tea” will be held at 1 p.m. The cost to attend is $10. Residents should call 602-861-4008 to reserve a spot, which the church says will fill quickly.

Desert Christian Fellowship is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave. For additional information, send an email to pastorkathydcf@gmail.com or visit https://desertchristianfellowship.com.