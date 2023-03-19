One look at this regal pup and it is no wonder she is named after a Greek goddess. Athena is a two-year-old Carolina Dog mix who loves playing with her toys, splashing in the water and going for car rides. She has excellent house manners, is potty trained and is happy to entertain herself or play with her favorite humans. Arizona Humane Society (AHS) staff say that it is important to share that Athena does not walk…she prances, just like the deity she is.

The absolutely adorable pup made her way to the AHS in November of last year after her previous owner passed away and their next of kin were unable to care for her. She has been treated for kennel cough while with AHS and has also had a very hard time adjusting to life in a shelter. As one of AHS’ longest residents and after all she has been through, no one can blame her.

Athena currently is staying in a foster home and in need of extra help finding an adopter. The lovable pup is part of AHS’ Couch Surfer program, which provides pets who are experiencing signs of stress in the shelter with a place to “crash.” These pets remain available for adoption as they decompress and the shelter’s team gets to learn a lot about their behavior in a home environment. Athena is a lucky gal who gets to stay with one of AHS’ most dedicated Foster Heroes but she would much rather be in a forever home to call her own.

In order to help her find the perfect family, Athena’s adoption fee is waived, which includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Interested adopters can meet with adorable Athena (pet number 717083) by calling 602-997-7585, Ext. 1145, or visiting www.azhumane.org/adopt to set up an appointment to meet her.