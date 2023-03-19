Two neighborhood associations, Carnation Association of Neighbors and Historic Pierson Place, will join forces for a collective community yard sale on Saturday, March 25, from approximately 7 a.m. to noon.

Carnation and Pierson Place cover a square mile in Uptown Phoenix: Indian School to Camelback, Central to 7th Avenue. Residents who would like to participate in the yard sale and be included on the seller’s map should email their name, address and telephone number to carnationassociationaz@gmail.com.

A map of participating sellers will be posted on utility poles and message boards throughout the neighborhoods prior to the sale. All are welcome.