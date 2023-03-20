City of Phoenix senior centers offer a variety of programing for area older adults each month.

At the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., residents can take part in Memory Café, a welcoming place providing persons living with early to moderate dementia a safe place to socialize and participate in activities facilitated by professionals to stimulate and support brain health. Memory Café’s include care partners for a shared experience. Advance registration is required; there is no fee to attend. For information about the program, call 602-534-5750 or send an email memory.cafe@phoenix.gov. Contact the Devonshire Senior Center by calling 602-262-7807.

The Sunnyslope Senior Center, located at 802 E. Vogel Ave., includes Geri-Fit among its monthly program offerings. Held Tuesday and Thursday, 10–10:45 a.m., Geri-Fit is a series of eight 45-minute strength training exercise classes for older adults of all fitness levels. Classes are taught by certified instructors to help with muscle strength, balance, coordination ad flexibility. Most exercises are performed with light weights while seated in chairs, and participants can work out at their own pace and enjoy the company of others. For information on this program, visit www.aaaphx.org. Contact the Sunnyslope Senior Center by calling 602-272-7572.

Membership gives older adults access to all 15 Phoenix senior centers. The annual membership fee is $20 for Phoenix residents and $40 for non-residents. For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older/senior-centers.