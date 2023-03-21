Sunnyslope’s largest annual signature event will return to Palma Park Saturday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a day full of family entertainment, connection to services and information, food and community fun.

Hosted by the East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association and Block Watch and its community partners, a highlight of the day will be the Tour de Sunnyslope, says organization president Jeff Tisot. The Phoenix Police Bike Squad will be heading up this bike ride for all ages on a predesignated route through Sunnyslope. The ride, which begins with registration at 8 a.m., will be escorted by bike and street officers, meaning lots of patrol cars with flashing lights for the kids to see and follow (not recommended for children biking with training wheels).

The ride will last approximately 45 minutes. The tour route map, along with a link to a registration form, is available at www.slopefestaz.org/tour-de-sunnyslope.

Other events during the day will include bounce houses, visits with animals, a children’s book exchange, local food and other vendors, family-friendly entertainment and plenty of information on community services available to residents through the City of Phoenix and dozens of area nonprofits.

Sponsors of the event include Community Bridges, Community Medical Services and Molina Healthcare. Palma Park is located at 1135 E. Dunlap Ave. For additional event information, visit www.slopefestaz.org.