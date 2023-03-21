Residents who have maintained their original Kohler bathroom fixtures, or those who would love to bring the vintage vibe into their home, will have the opportunity to update their space this year.

As the company entered its 150th year, it launched its Heritage Colors campaign, a year-long series of celebratory initiatives paying homage to the introduction of vibrant, colorful products that began in 1927. After asking fans to choose their favorites from among six historic shade palettes, two colors rose to the top and will be offered in a limited edition collection, available for purchase in summer 2023: Spring Green (1927-1944) and Peachblow (1934-1973).

Learn more at www.kohler.com/forever-in-color.