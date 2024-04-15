Phoenix-based developer George Oliver announced that the Camelback Corridor’s Bond office redevelopment has partnered with award-winning chef and entrepreneur Mark Tarbell to run all food and beverage services at the company’s latest hospitality-inspired office transformation.

The company says that the agreement will elevate the onsite food and beverage offerings to new heights while maintaining its emphasis on local collaborations — in this case, with one of Arizona’s most celebrated restaurateurs.

Tarbell will oversee all food and beverage offerings at Cultivate, Bond’s full-service coffee, cocktail and food service bar, and at The Vault, the exclusive speakeasy cocktail experience hidden in Bond’s sub level. Tarbell will also offer catering services for on-site meetings and an on-site food delivery service available at individual tenant spaces and throughout the building.

The overall renovations for the complex will be delivered in phases, with the first phase planned for completion in mid-2024. Office spec suites and tenant spaces delivered in November of last year with move-in-ready spaces available. Located at 3200 E. Camelback Road, Bond totals 287,000 square feet in three stories, and offers an extensive amenity package. Learn more at www.bondphoenix.com.