Making its debut in Arizona, 7 Leaves Cafe is set to open in Midtown Phoenix on the northwest corner of 7th Avenue and Osborn Road. The location will be the company’s 46th to open in its 12-year history.

Established in Orange County California’s Little Saigon district in 2012, the company is known for crafting premium quality teas and coffees, which it says is “rooted in a passion for innovation and excellence.” They add that their mission is “to create spaces where individuals can come together, share moments, and forge lasting connections.”

Signature drinks include their top-selling House Coffee, Mung Bean Milk Tea and Sea Cream Jasmine Tea. The shop atmosphere will marry “contemporary aesthetics with warm hospitality.”

The store, located at 702 W. Osborn Road in the former Burger Factory space, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024. For more information, visit www.7leavescafe.com/comingsoonaz.