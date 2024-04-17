Senior awarded prestigious scholarship

Aydan Leeds-Peralta, a student at Madison Highland Prep, was recently awarded the prestigious Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship. The NROTC Scholarship awards scholarships through a highly competitive national selection process of examining academic records, test scores, leadership and athletics, as well as participating in an interview.

The scholarship covers full tuition, book stipend, educational fees and other financial needs at many of the country’s best colleges and universities.

“I applied for this scholarship program because it aligns perfectly with what I plan to do for my future,” said Leeds-Peralta. “I know I want to serve in the military and I know I want to get a degree in engineering and thanks to this scholarship, it’s all a big win.”

Choosing to major in astronautical engineering, Leeds-Peralta’s top-choice for post-secondary education is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Although he is still waiting to hear back from the university, he has also applied to Caltech, University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford.

Fashion show supports students

Nearly 1,200 guests attended the 40th annual Brophy Fashion Show, which raises funds for the Brophy Financial Aid Fund and celebrates the Brophy Class of 2024.

The event, featuring 236 Brophy seniors and the Neiman Marcus “Art of Fashion” runway show, was held March 1 at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn. The guests enjoyed a social hour on the Sonoran Terrace and had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win eight raffle prizes, including items donated by Schmitt Jewelers, Neiman Marcus, Steak 44 and The Global Ambassador.

Senior models donned chef’s coats provided by Steak 44 and helped sell raffle tickets by mingling with parents and guests. The Brophy Varsity Shop also sold Brophy branded fashions and accessories, including new lululemon activewear. The popular “Jewels & Gems with Jewel Ya” pop-up event featured fresh-for-spring earrings donated by Brophy alumna parent Julia Winter, founder of Jewel Ya, along with a grand prize drawing for a Jewel Ya necklace and bracelet.

For the first time, full tuition for the Brophy 2024-25 school year was offered as the special raffle item and only 300 tickets were sold.

This year’s event, “Brothers in Faith,” was co-chaired by Sarah Gallagher and Brigette Sebald. Over its 40-year history, the Brophy Fashion Show has raised millions of dollars to support need-verified financial aid.

Spiritline wins national recognition

Xavier College Preparatory’s Spiritline team won several honors at February’s USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, California.

The team won second place in both Show Cheer and Crowdleader in the super large division. They placed seventh in both Jazz Finals and Pom Finals at the United Spirit Association High School national event.

Not only has the team placed well in several competitions this year, the team of student-athletes has a team GPA of 3.94. Senior Sam Aulicino has signed with the University of Oklahoma to be on their pom team next season.

Students win computing awards

Forty-two students from Xavier College Preparatory won a total of 44 awards from The National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT). The NCWIT Aspirations in Computing (AiC) High School Award honors ninth through 12th grade women students for their computing-related achievements and interests, and encourages them to pursue their passions.

Under the direction of Xavier’s Computer Science Department Chair, Leon Tynes, Jr, JD, students applied for the awards connected to their achievements in computing, academic performance, proven leadership ability, plans for post-secondary education, and passion for STEM.

Arts school year culminates in showcase

Arizona School for the Arts (ASA) invites residents to attend “Imaginarium: An ASA Showcase,” scheduled for Thursday, May 30, at 6 p.m. at the Phoenix Art Museum,1625 N. Central Ave.

“Imaginarium” is the theme of this year’s annual year-end culminating performance event. which will feature performances from students in all of ASA’s performing arts departments, including band, choir, dance, guitar, piano, strings and theater. The students will present solo and ensemble acts, student-devised works, academic and club installations, and interactive surprises.

Whether a supporter of the arts or simply curious about the school’s programs, residents are invited to witness the students in action. Proceeds support Arizona School for the Arts performing arts programming and events.

Purchase tickets and learn more at www.goasa.org/showcase.