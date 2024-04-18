Valleywise Health Foundation completed its four-year ALL IN for Valleywise Health Campaign. Launched in January 2020, this first major campaign effort more than doubled its original campaign goal, raising $54,123,689 by the end of 2023.

The campaign funds support Arizona’s public teaching hospital and safety net system of care for Maricopa County, including burn survivorship care at the new Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center–Valleywise Health; innovative behavioral health programs; teaching Arizona’s future health care professionals; and caring for the community by serving all who seek care, regardless of their ability to pay.

The campaign will culminate with the opening of the Valleywise Health Medical Center, scheduled to open in April 2024. The new acute care hospital at 2601 E. Roosevelt Road in Phoenix will replace the current teaching hospital, which opened in 1971. Learn more at www.valleywisehealth.org.