Whether it is summer vacation looming, with parents looking for ways to keep kids busy and off electronics during the extended time off from school, or family members and caregivers looking for options to get older adults engaged out of the house, the Act One Culture Pass may provide the perfect solution — and it is free.

The Culture Pass provides access for students, seniors and under-resourced families to visit many of Arizona’s arts and cultural treasures, offering two free tickets to dozens of museums and arts organizations across the state.

This year there are 26 arts and cultural venues and 16 performing arts organizations that are part of the program. In Metro Phoenix, the culture pass can be used at dozens of well-known establishments including the Desert Botanical Garden, Heard Museum, and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. It also includes smaller and lesser-known facilities in the Valley like the River of Time Museum, the Desert Caballeros Western Museum and the Gilbert Historical Museum.

To get a Act One Culture Pass, all you need is a library card and a desire to explore. Arizona residents can stop by one of the more than 175 libraries statewide to “check out” the Act One Culture Pass. Passes are good for free admission for two individuals to the arts and cultural institutions in their local area and throughout the state. Each library has a designated number of passes for the public. Once individuals check out a pass at a local library, they have seven days to redeem the tickets at the location.

Act One has offered more than 3 million passes to Arizona families since 2013. To find a library that hosts the Culture Pass program, visit https://act1az.org/culture-pass.