The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along stretches of Phoenix-area freeways, including Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport, this weekend, April 19-22. Drivers are asked to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if necessary while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and US 60 in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 22) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Thomas, McDowell and McKellips roads also closed. Detour : Consider using alternate routes including eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Dobson Road. Drivers who exit ahead of the closure also can consider using southbound Hayden Road/McClintock Drive before accessing southbound Loop 101 beyond the closure (south of US 60).

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 24th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 3 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 22) for bridge work. Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street closed. Detour : Westbound I-10 drivers can consider using northbound SR 143 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers also can access 40th Street by exiting at 32nd Street and turning right to reach eastbound University Drive (to 40th Street). For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note : Southbound 32nd Street closed between I-10 and Wood Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 22). Plan on traffic restrictions for travel on southbound 32nd Street at I-10.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Priest Drive and I-10 from 3 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 22) for bridge work. Detour : Consider using northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area.

