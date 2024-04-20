North Central resident Sabrina Posillico was thrilled when she learned about Pass the Bricks, an organization that collects used Lego bricks, sanitizes and sorts them, designs “new” sets and distributes them through nonprofits to kids who wouldn’t normally have access to them.

“Legos are one of the best toys children can play with,” Posillico said. “They boost creativity, stimulate imagination and increase spatial, math and engineering skills. But due to their cost, many kids do not have access to them.”

Although Pass the Bricks had ambassadors in over 50 cities, at the time, there were none in Arizona — she knew that it was a perfect opportunity for her family.

“We’d been looking for a way to give back to our community and as a big Lego family, it was just the perfect fit,” she added.

Her two children, Liliana and Karsten Beth, were equally excited and quickly started building. They even added messages to each box, telling kids they have incredible imaginations and that the possibilities with Legos are endless.

So far, they have just been using their own Legos, but as outreach increases, they will depend more on donations. Recently, the family delivered its first batch of 100 sets to UMOM, a provider of shelter, housing and services for people experiencing homelessness. The goal for 2024, the mom says, is to build 1,000 sets, and with the demand from Valley nonprofits they may surpass that number — assuming they can garner enough Lego donations.

Those interested in supporting Posillico and her family can reach out via email: sabrina@hanthro.com. To learn more about the organization, visit www.passthebricks.org.