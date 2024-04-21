Maricopa County Animal Care and Control hosts Tails Around Town Thursdays through Saturdays at its West shelter.

The event is an opportunity to take a shelter dog on a day-long adventure and give them a much-needed break from the shelter. It also helps them be seen and allows the shelter to learn more about the pooch in order to help them find their perfect forever home.

Pick up is between 9-11 a.m. at the West shelter, 2500 S. 27th Ave., and volunteers should make sure to wear proper attire for the outing. “Tailwaggers” will be given a backpack with everything they will need for the day, including a list of places that are dog friendly.

As volunteers take their travel buddy on a walk around town to see the sights, the adventure lets potential adopters see them. If an interested adopter is met during the outing, they can head back to the West shelter to finalize adoption.

To learn more about this volunteer opportunity, visit www.maricopa.gov/6037/Tails-Around-Town.