The Japanese Friendship Garden is extending its hours to take advantage of Phoenix’s early evening hours.

The extended hours will allow guests to enjoy “golden hour” in the garden — a perfect time for sunset photos and an early evening stroll. During extended hours the garden will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Japanese Friendship Garden is located at 1125 N. 3rd Ave. For information about the garden, upcoming workshops and events, visit www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org.