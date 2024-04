The Grand Canyon Model Railroaders (GCMR) will host a mini swap meet event Saturday, April 27, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 1212 E. Glendale Ave. Enthusiasts will find 20-40 tables of trains for sale at this smaller scale meet. The event begins at 9 a.m., and admission and parking are free.

Learn more at www.gcmrr.org.