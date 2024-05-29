Hospitality industry workers are invited to experience a unique Healing Hospitality event presented by David DeLorenzo Monday, June 17.

Guests are invited to the Flower Elixir Happy Hour at the Self-Arising Nature (SAN) Center in Phoenix from 4-7 p.m. The experience begins with a Chocolate Meditation and Wisdom Transmissions journey with speaker Lisa Reinhardt. Next, speaker Katie Hess will guide guests through the topic of Micro Dosing the Spirit of Nature. The event concludes with a Flower Elixir Bar and Flower Readings at the SAN Center Boutique.

This event is free and available exclusively for those in the hospitality industry. RSVP to Susie Timm at susie@knifeandforkmedia.com.

For more information about DeLorenzo and his free Healing Hospitality events, which are designed to provide a healing outlet for workers in the high-stress, high-intensity food and beverage industry, visit www.iamthedelo.com. For more about the Self-Arising Nature Center, located at 810 W. Bethany Home Road, visit www.sancenterphx.com.