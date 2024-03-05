The City of Phoenix Historic Preservation Office will hold a second special event to discuss past accomplishments in historic preservation in Phoenix as well as new potential tools and strategies for the next 10 years. An in-person event was held Feb. 24 at Burton Barr Central Library, and a virtual presentation is scheduled for March 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.

During the March event, staff will briefly discuss the 2015 PreserveHistoricPHX Plan and what has been accomplished since its establishment. The HP office says that while they have drafted some ideas about goals for the next 10 years, they are looking for community feedback, suggestions and priorities, which residents will have the opportunity to express at the meeting.

The first comprehensive plan for historic preservation in the City of Phoenix, adopted in 2015, set goals under five main categories: Preserving Archaeological Resources; Preserving Historic Resources; Explore Preservation Incentives; Develop Community Awareness; and Promote Partnerships. The purpose of the PreserveHistoricPHX 2025 update is to assess the achievements made after the original plan adoption, address new challenges, and to discover new opportunities to advance historic preservation in Phoenix.

Read the 2015 PreserveHistoricPHX Plan, find more information and take a community survey online at www.phoenix.gov/pddsite/Pages/PreserveHistoricPHX.aspx. To register for the virtual event, which will be hosted through WebEx, visit https://bit.ly/3upON3X. Learn more about the Historic Preservation Office at www.phoenix.gov/pdd/historic-preservation.