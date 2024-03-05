Glendale Union High School District

District introduces Parent University

GUHSD parents are invited to Parent University, a new program that offers insightful sessions on crucial topics like the dangers of fentanyl and vaping and expert advice on social media and cyber safety. No matter which campus their teen attends, parents are welcome at any of the events.

The next event will be held March 5 at Thunderbird High School from 5-7 p.m. Organizations like Rise Up! Glendale Coalition, Molina Healthcare, and notMYkid will be on hand to provide valuable resources and support. Attendees can take advantage of special offers like a complimentary pasta dinner and exciting door prizes, including gift cards and wellness baskets.

Students participate in master class

GUHSD students recently engaged in a jazz clinic led by clinician Paul Brewer, receiving invaluable assistance and guidance.

The district says that it is to promote and showcase the immense contribution arts education makes within the schools. Disciplines including dance, music, choir, theater, media arts, and visual arts are essential elements of a GUHSD education.

Corlett named Flinn semifinalist

Sunnyslope High School senior Reagan Corlett was named a Flinn Scholarship Semifinalist, which means Corlett is one of 80 semifinalists from a pool of over 1,000 applicants.

The 80 Flinn Scholarship Semifinalists from the Class of 2024 will participate in preliminary interviews as they pursue Arizona’s most competitive merit-based college scholarship.

Art student wins awards

Washington High School art student Itza Quintero won four awards at the New Horizons Exhibition, which is hosted by Shemer Art Center. With a cumulative total of $250 in awards, Quintero took home the most awards out of all 88 participants.

All of the student art was on display at Shemer Jan. 10 through Feb. 15 of this year.

Students host blood drive

Thunderbird High School’s Student Government held an on-campus blood drive in early February.

In a social media post, the school said, “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our school community, we were able to collect enough pints of blood to potentially save up to 198 lives. Thank you to everyone who participated and contributed to this important cause!”

Madison School District

Teachers earn recertification

Madison Rose Lane Elementary School’s art teacher, Joanna Ewald, and Madison School District’s MTSS (Multi-tiered System of Supports) Specialist, Hannah Jones, were recently recognized for their recertification as National Board Certified Teachers. The professional certification is voluntary for teachers beyond the standard teaching certification. Teachers who have received this designation have demonstrated expertise in their subject area, their ability to effectively teach students, and a commitment to professional development.

Jones said that she pursued initial National Board Certification in 2012 “because it is the most respected certification in education. What I didn’t realize was that it would be the most powerful professional development of my career. Becoming National Board Certified changed the way I think about teaching and impacting students. To this day, and by maintaining my NBCT certificate this year, the core propositions and standards of National Board Certification are woven into my daily practice.”

Ewald said that she chose to become certified “because it is the best professional development a teacher can obtain. It requires deep reflection on you as an individual teacher. Through watching yourself teach and analyzing your impact on students, you have the opportunity to truly grow as an educator. National Board Certification creates a solid foundation for teachers to confidently deliver lessons, support student growth and benefit all students.”

Madison School District currently has 14 National Board Certified Teachers.

District will offer hiring event

Madison School District will host a hiring fair March 20 from 4-6 p.m. at The Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St. This event is open to individuals interested in working as teachers, guest teachers, bus drivers, custodial staff, before and after school program staff and school and classroom support staff.

The district says that it offers competitive pay and employee benefits such as medical insurance, retirement, professional development, time off and more. More information and available positions can be found at www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

Foundation hosts fundraising gala

The nonprofit Madison Education Foundation will host its third annual fundraising gala Saturday, April 27, from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Madison Center for the Arts (5601 N. 16th St. This year’s theme is “VIVA Madison.” The event will feature live music, food catered by Luci’s Catering, a silent auction, Las Vegas style games and art on display created by students from across the Madison School District.

The funds raised by the gala support the foundation’s Arts in Education teacher grants, masterclasses for students at the Madison Center for the Arts and the Art Masterpiece program for all eight Madison schools.

Tickets for the VIVA Madison Gala are $100 per person or two for $150. To purchase tickets and learn more about the foundation, visit www.madisoneducationfoundation.org.

Osborn School District

Encanto selected for principal study

Great schools have amazing teachers and staff, prioritize students and families above all else, and are led by visionary principals, says Osborn School District. That third factor is something the International Successful School Principal Project (ISSPP) has studied for 20 years to see how schools move from effectiveness to overall success. Instead of just looking at student test score outcomes, ISSPP takes into account a school’s reputation within its community, working conditions, equity measures, and student wellness.

Encanto School and Principal Felipe Carranza are in the process of being studied by ISSPP and researchers at Northern Arizona University (NAU), just the third Arizona school included in this broad, robust network of organizations representing 29 countries. The researchers are examining how the principal’s disposition, background, and structures contribute to this success. Encanto was selected based on the success criteria gains attained during the more than six years of Carranza’s tenure as principal.

Although the principal is isolated as a change agent, ISSPP finds that school success is not achieved by the actions or inaction of a single individual but rather by the collective work of teachers and leaders, guided by the direct influence of the principal. The ISSPP research is the backbone behind the leadership and policy studies of NAU’s educational leadership doctorate.

Phoenix Union High School District

Camelback partners for success

Camelback High School has been an engaged partner with the Center for High School Success (CHSS) for four years and was recently highlighted by the CHSS as a “Demonstration School.”

CHSS Demonstration Schools are chosen for their sustained improvement, consistently high ninth-grade on-track rates, and exemplary implementation of the program’s “Roadmap for 9th Grade Success.” During the partnership, the school has increased its ninth-grade on-track rate, a predictor of whether students will graduate, by 35 percentage points.

During a CHSS spotlight, Camelback Principal James Arndt and Freshman House Coordinator Erika Wimble said that, “The rallying cry of our Freshman House is ‘Stronger Together’ and we practice that belief through the routines and strategies we implement in our work.”

“Camelback serves a diverse community of students and works hard to realize the promise of an excellent education for all,” the team said. “We are an urban school found in Phoenix that serves over 2,200 students who represent over 30 different countries and languages. We believe our strength comes from our differences and that when we work together, we can meet any goal.”

Washington Elementary School District

WESD to hold teacher interview fair

WESD is looking for passionate teachers to join its award-winning district. The next teacher interview fair is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Arroyo School, located at 4535 W. Cholla St.

The district says that it offers competitive salaries of $51,610-$66,150 including performance pay, student loan forgiveness, multi-layer teacher support, professional development, medical, dental and vision benefits, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement, and more.

To learn more, call 602-347-2622.

Royal Palm newly certified resource teacher Jessica McFarland (center) celebrates her new status with Royal Palm Principal Darcy Estrada (left) and WESD NBCT facilitator Marcy Hyde (right) (photo courtesy of Washington Elementary School District).

WESD surprises newly certified teacher

In honor of National Board Certification Week, Washington Elementary School District (WESD) held a surprise celebration for Jessica McFarland, a newly certified resource teacher at Royal Palm Middle School. National Board Certification is the “gold standard” of education.

McFarland received a special pennant and was congratulated by several members of the WESD family. District leadership said that they are very proud of McFarland and thanked her for pursuing excellence.

Kindergartners get Jumpstart

Parents and guardians of incoming kindergartners can help their children gain the tools they need to be successful by registering them for WESD Jumpstart, a free, four-week, half-day kindergarten readiness program.

Available at 27 locations in the district, the program will be offered this summer from May 28 to June 20. During the program, children will make friends, learn kindergarten routines and practice kindergarten readiness skills. Free breakfast and lunch are also included.

Registration for Jumpstart classes will open Monday, March 25. To participate, children must be registered for kindergarten for the 2024-25 school year. Registration can be completed online at www.wesdschools.org/kindergarten or in-person at the WESD Welcome and Registration Center, located at 3200 W. Cholla Ave. For more information about the program, call 602-347-2641 or email wesdkinderjumpstart@wesdschools.org.