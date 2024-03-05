The San Diego-based Better Buzz Coffee Roasters opened its first Arizona location Feb. 16 just east of 7th Street on Glendale Avenue in the former Julioberto’s spot. This is the first location outside of California and the 23rd for the company.

Each of the company’s locations feature a wide variety of handcrafted coffee, espresso and tea drinks, smoothies and made-to-order food including Açaí bowls, toasts and sandwiches. Specialty drinks include the “Best Drink Ever” and the Horchata Iced Latte. The Phoenix location will offer fresh pastries delivered from an area bakery.

Established in 2002, Better Buzz began with a couple college students and a self-made, four-wheel coffee cart in a business park. The company says it is actively working to expand its presence in the Phoenix area and plans to open more locations in 2024 and 2025.

The Phoenix location, 717 E. Glendale Ave., will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.betterbuzzcoffee.com.