Even before the official arrival of fall, the seasonal “pumpkin spice” made a return to many coffee house menus. But there are other flavor profiles out there year-round that not only capture the spirit of the season, but tantalize the taste buds. Here are a few of those flavors and where to find them at local joints in North Central.

New to the Melrose neighborhood, Window Coffee Bar opened in July at 903 W. Camelback Road in the former Goldberg & Osborne building. The renovated space is open, friendly and bustling on a daily basis, and the owners expect the drive-through window service to be open by fall. For a flavorful start to the day, try the Aztec Mocha latte. Added to the chocolate profile is cinnamon and other hints of spice. The coffee spot also offers a wide selection of pastries and quick bites. Visit www.windowcoffeebar.com.

North Central offers a number of other independent go-to coffee spots. Favorites include Copper Star Coffee, located in a re-purposed service station at 4220 N. 7th Ave. Check out their Lavender mocha and don’t miss their in-house baked pastries and made from scratch bagels. Visit www.copperstarcoffee.com.

Other favorites that are Melrose adjacent include First Draft Book Bar at Changing Hands Bookstore — another adaptive reuse at 300 W. Camelback Road. Check out the Smaug, Earl Gray tea steeped in espresso and lavender syrup, topped with a milk of choice, either steamed or iced. First Draft also serves up wine, beer and pastries. Learn more at www.firstdraftbookbar.com.

Another homegrown coffee purveyor, Press Coffee, opened earlier in 2023 at the Sprout’s Osborn location at 7th Avenue and Osborn. Try the Espresso Honey Cinnamon Shaker — an iced concoction with espresso, honey, vanilla, cinnamon and oat milk. Also offered at this location, baked goods from Mark Chacón’s Chacónne Patisserie. Visit www.presscoffee.com.

Further afield, visit another local hotspot, Luci’s Marketplace. Located on the northwest corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, patrons will find so much more than coffee, but the Dirty Chai latte hits the sweet spot for those wanting a hot or cold spicy, caffeinated treat. Neighbors can also stop by The Other Bar, in the same building, or visit the sister location, Luci’s at The Orchard at 7100 N. 12th St., for a delightful outdoor dining experience. Learn more at www.lucisgoodness.com.

Of course, if pumpkin spice is the only thing that will bring the season to your cup, rest assured you can find it at most of these establishments.