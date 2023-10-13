The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures along I-10, US 60 and Loop 101 in the Phoenix area this weekend, Oct. 13-16. Allow extra travel time and plan detour routes if necessary while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 16) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All Loop 101 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Detours: Westbound I-10 traffic exiting at Loop 202 can travel east to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Chandler and use westbound US 60 to reach I-10. Drivers also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley.



Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 16) for bridge work. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Superstition Springs Boulevard, Power Road and Higley Road closed. Please allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road, Southern Avenue or Broadway Road to travel beyond the closure. The westbound US 60 on-ramp at Greenfield Road will be open but plan for heavier traffic in the area.



Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Rio Salado Parkway (near the Loop 202 interchange) from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 14) for pavement sealing. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cactus Road also closed. Detour: Consider alternate freeway routes including southbound State Route 51 to reach the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers also can use southbound Hayden Road/McClintock Drive or Scottsdale Road.



Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Rio Salado Parkway and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 15) for pavement sealing. Both Loop 202 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. The northbound Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 will remain open. Detours: Consider alternate freeway routes including northbound State Route 51 to reach Loop 101 in the north Valley. Drivers also can consider using northbound McClintock Drive/Hayden Road or Scottsdale Road.

Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 16) for bridge work. Expect slowing through this area and budget extra travel time. For more information, visit i10broadwaycurve.com.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.