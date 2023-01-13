This weekend (Jan. 13–16) Valley drivers can expect continued weekend closures along the I-17 for pavement improvements, as well as closures on the US 60, Loop 101 and elsewhere, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Those closures include:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note: Sections of the southbound I-17 frontage road are scheduled to be closed this weekend in areas between Union Hills Drive and Dunlap Avenue. Consider alternate routes.

Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Camelback and Indian School roads in the West Valley from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for overhead sign work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Glendale Avenue, Maryland Avenue and Cardinals Way also closed. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 91st or 99th avenues.

(Jan. 16) for maintenance. Northbound 48th Street (SR 143) closed overnight between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 14) for barrier repair work.

For additional closure information and suggested detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.