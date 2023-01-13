This weekend (Jan. 13–16) Valley drivers can expect continued weekend closures along the I-17 for pavement improvements, as well as closures on the US 60, Loop 101 and elsewhere, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Those closures include:
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note: Sections of the southbound I-17 frontage road are scheduled to be closed this weekend in areas between Union Hills Drive and Dunlap Avenue. Consider alternate routes.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Camelback and Indian School roads in the West Valley from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for overhead sign work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Glendale Avenue, Maryland Avenue and Cardinals Way also closed.
- Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 91st or 99th avenues.
- Eastbound US 60 closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for pavement improvement project. All Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 closed.
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) for new interchange construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open.
- Southbound I-17 frontage road between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street (and the southbound I-17 on-ramp at McDowell Road) closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for maintenance.
- Northbound 48th Street (SR 143) closed overnight between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 14) for barrier repair work.
For additional closure information and suggested detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.