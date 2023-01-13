Each year, shoppers will find almost half a million books, media and treasures at the VNSA Book Sale, all donated from the public, businesses, schools and other groups. To help this event happen, the organization takes in donations all year long, and residents are encouraged to drop off their no-longer-needed books and media.

Occasionally, the VNSA receives items that are not suitable for the Book Sale. Water damaged, excessively soiled, or torn books are not kept. Whenever possible, VNSA donates books they cannot sell to other nonprofit organizations that may have a use for them.

Individual donors will receive a receipt for donations at the time of pick-up. Those who have made a donation using a VNSA donation box, or if the VNSA volunteer did not provide a receipt at the time of donation, email info@vnsabooksale.org to request a receipt and provide the details of the donation.

All VNSA drop boxes are painted beige with navy lettering on a yellow VNSA sign and are located as close to a curb as possible. Volunteer staff empties boxes every week.

Donation drop boxes at the following Phoenix locations:

4224 N. 44th St. (north of Indian School Rd.)

3420 E. Shea Blvd. (SR-51 & Shea, NE corner) – parking lot on west side of the building

2336 E. Mulberry Dr. (24th St., south of Osborn)

5521 N. 7th. St (7th St. & Missouri, NE corner near Bashas’)

3121 N 3rd Ave (Central & Osborn, west entrance of Park Central Mall)

Save the date for the annual VNSA book sale, Feb. 18–19 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. The event will run 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more at www.vnsabooksale.org/donate.