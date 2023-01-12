One-man jazz band Igor Glenn will be the featured entertainer at Lura Turner Homes’ 13th Italian dinner, Saturday, Jan. 28.

The fundraising event will be held at Madison Baptist Church, 6202 N. 12th St., Phoenix, with seating times at 4 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 tickets for adults; $10 for children for a delicious meal prepared by Personal Touch Catering. Hidden Treasures Antiques will have collectibles and paintings for sale. All proceeds benefit the special needs men and women who live at Lura Turner Homes for Developmentally Disabled Adults.

For tickets or information, contact Max McQueen at Lura Turner Homes, 602-943-4789, or go to www.luraturner homes.org.