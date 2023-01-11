The City of Phoenix Youth and Education Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Outstanding Phoenix Youth Leader of the Year awards.

The awards recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of young people, enhance the perception of youth and raise community awareness of their positive contributions.

“The Outstanding Phoenix Youth Leader Award has long-lasting impacts. Knowing that the money awarded to these amazing teens allows them to further their education and continue to make a difference is why this program is so essential to Phoenix youth,” said Youth and Education director Tim Valencia.

The program is open to any students currently enrolled in high school in Phoenix or who live within Phoenix city limits. Two students will be selected as winners from each City Council district and receive an award of $500. In addition, each district-level winner will be eligible for an additional $1,500 award if they are selected as the citywide winners.

Students interested in applying will need to write an essay and submit a recommendation letter and proof of legal residence in the United States. Finalists will be interviewed by members of the community. District award winners will be invited to a luncheon sponsored by Rotary 100 and Salt River Project (SRP) where the citywide award winners will be announced.

Eligible students can apply online at www.phoenix.gov/education/outstanding-youth-leader before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.