One Day at Camp event for families

Stepping Stones of Hope will host a day long program that provides awareness for children, teens and their families to understand issues of trust, family dynamics, interpersonal relationships, guilt, anger, memories, homes and dreams.

The One Day at Camp event will be held Saturday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 5510 N. Central Ave.

For more information, call 602-264-7520 or visit www.steppingstonesofhope.org.