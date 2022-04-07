Women’s League seeks member applications

North Central women looking for an opportunity to enrich the lives of others in the community and belong to dynamic group of women are invited to apply to the North Central Women’s League (NCWL).

NCWL is a volunteer group of women who collectively seek to enrich the lives of others in the North Central community by serving schools, organizations and businesses through volunteerism, charitable funding and scholarships.

Current philanthropy projects include Sunnyslope School, Desert Mission Food Bank, ElderTLC, Native American Connections, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angel’s, NCWL Scholarships and St. Vincent de Paul – Dining Room.

Since 2016, North Central Women’s League has provided $18,500 in scholarships to students in need and provided 2,235 volunteer hours to North Central organizations.

Applications for 2022 are now open. For more information, visit the website at www.northcentralwomensleague.org/contact. For direct questions, send an email to northcentralwomensleague@gmail.com.