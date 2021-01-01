City Christmas tree and wreath recycling program begins Dec. 26

The City of Phoenix will launch its annual Christmas tree and wreath recycling program the day after Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 26. The program continues through Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Public Works Department offers Phoenix residents several drop-off locations for their live Christmas trees and wreaths to be composted. Trees or wreaths may be dropped off at any of the participating Phoenix parks. Only live trees and wreaths are accepted, not plastic trees and wreaths. All decorations, lights, nails, stands, etc. must be removed in advance. The trees and wreaths will be composted at the City of Phoenix Compost Facility.

The program features 16 drop-off locations. In North and Central Phoenix, visit these locations:

North Phoenix

Sereno Park — 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.

Mountain View Park — Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.

North Gateway Transfer Station — 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Washington Park — 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.

Madison Park — 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.

Los Olivos Park — 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.

For additional information about disposal requirements, how to donate container grown trees for planting in Phoenix parks or to find other disposal drop-off locations, call the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department at 602-495-3762.