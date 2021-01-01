Valley Metro holiday service schedule includes free rides on New Year’s Eve

Valley Metro announced its holiday service schedule for residents who use public transit and want to plan ahead for holiday travel. For those who will be ringing in the New Year out on the town, that service includes free rides on New Year’s Eve night.

Riders can travel by bus, rail or paratransit for free from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Light rail will have an extended schedule with the last full trip beginning at 2 a.m. Bus schedules vary, so riders should check their route to find out when service ends.

Here is a look at upcoming Valley Metro holiday service schedules.

Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24

Bus and rail will operate on a Sunday schedule

Customer Service will be open 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 25

Bus and rail will operate on a Saturday schedule

Customer Service is closed

New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31

Bus and rail will operate on a Sunday schedule Light rail will have extended service until 2 a.m.

Customer Service will be open 6 a.m.–8 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1

Bus and rail will operate on a Saturday schedule

Customer Service is closed

For more information on holiday schedules and events, visit the Valley Metro website.