Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church invites residents to join them Sunday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a free afternoon of fun and games.

An Egg Hunt kicks things off, and there will be cookie decorating, lawn games, crafts, and a bounce house. Guests can complete a survey to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card (one per family). A continental breakfast will be served until noon.

The church is located at 1212 E Glendale Ave. For additional information, visit www.oslconline.org.