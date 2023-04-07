Valley residents are invited to join The Nash this month as it celebrates International Jazz Month, while also supporting the organization’s year-round jazz education programming.

The 2023 Bash for the Nash offers three days of events, April 14–16, that will include an evening gala, an outdoor festival and a New Orleans style jazz brunch.

The celebration begins April 14 with a gala event hosted at Renaissance Hotel in downtown Phoenix. The evening will include dinner, a live auction and jazz performances by the Lewis Nash All-Stars: Lewis Nash, Charles McPherson, Gilbert Castellanos and Sacha Boutros.

The April 15 Jazz Festival will include four bands, two stages, food trucks, a bar and more. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Venue 122. The weekend concludes April 16 with a New Orleans Style jazz brunch, featuring a menu curated by chef Sandra Kazouh Ojeh.

To purchase tickets or for event details, visit www.thenash.org/bash-for-the-nash.