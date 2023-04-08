In late February, Rise Uptown Hotel rolled out an all-new Sonoran-style food menu at the on-site restaurant at the boutique hotel.

Offered poolside at Lylo Swim Club, the new food menu features shareable starters, including a guacamole trio, carne asada fries and shrimp aquachile verde. Plus, for those seeking a heartier lunch or dinner, the menu now also offers entrées, such as skirt steak and shrimp a la Diabla, served on the stylish outdoor dining deck brimming with colorful tables and verdant landscaping. The signature item is a selection of five different tacos, including carnitas braised with pure sugar cane Coca-Cola and oranges, and tender, flavorful chicken tinga slow simmered with tomatoes, onions, garlic and chipotle, all served with yellow corn tortillas (there’s even a blue corn tortilla made just for mushroom quesadillas).

Handcrafted by Rise Uptown’s food and beverage director, Greg Zanotti, who also led the creation of Lylo’s original Japanese-Hawaiian menu, the new Sonoran-style menu was inspired by the both hotel guests and the neighborhood’s desire for more expansive, substantial dining options.

“Whether someone’s been travelling all day, or just wants something hearty they can really sink their teeth into, we wanted to expand the menu, while keeping the same extensive menu of craft cocktails and poolside drinks we’re known for.”

Lylo also added its first dessert to the menu, fried-to-order Churros rolled in cinnamon and sugar and with a spiced horchata dipping sauce.

Rise Uptown Hotel is located at 400 W. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix. Learn more at www.riseuptownhotel.com.