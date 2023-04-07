At the March 15 meeting of the North Mountain Village Planning Committee (VPC), city staff announced that the committee would return to regular in-person format at its next meeting. A hybrid meeting format will no longer be offered. Planning Department staff later confirmed that all VPCs will return to in-person in April.

The City of Phoenix is divided into 15 urban Villages. Each Village has a Village Planning Committee appointed by the mayor and city council. Part of the Planning & Development Department, the VPCs assist the Planning Commission in the performance of its duties. Residents who are interested in learning more about developments being considered in their neighborhood are encouraged to attend the meetings.

The North Mountain VPC meets at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. The meetings will reconvene at the HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center’s Cowden Center at 9202 N. 2nd St. All VPC meetings are open to the public.

Additional information, including boundary maps and links to the monthly agendas, can be found at www.phoenix.gov/villages.