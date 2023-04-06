According to a new report from AARP, the unpaid care provided by the 850,000 caregivers in Arizona is valued at $14.5 billion. This is a $3.9 billion increase in unpaid contributions since the last report was released in 2019. The report highlights the growing scope and complexity of family caregiving and highlights actions needed to address the many challenges of caring for parents, spouses, and other loved ones.

“Family caregivers play a vital role in Arizona’s health care system, whether they care for someone at home, coordinate home health care, or help care for someone who lives in a nursing home,” said Dana Marie Kennedy, AARP Arizona State Director. “We want to make sure all family caregivers have the financial, emotional and social support they need because the care they provide is invaluable both to those receiving it and to their community.”

AARP’s resources and information on family caregiving are available at www.aarp.org/caregiving.