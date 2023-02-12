The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will launch its 2023 Educating America Tour in Phoenix, Thursday, Feb. 16, with a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference. The free conference, which begins at 10 a.m., is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health and caregiving.

Sessions will include “Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease: From Cradle-to-Grave,” “Aging in Place Along the Alzheimer’s Spectrum” and “What Happens Next? Best Practices in Palliative Dementia Care.”

There will also be a special presentation, “Highlights of a Baseball Reminiscence Program,” an initiative designed to promote socialization and improve quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers, by the Phoenix-based Society for American Baseball Research, a member organization of AFA.

Free, confidential memory screenings will be conducted throughout the day. The conference will be held at the Ahwatukee Event Center, 4700 E. Warner Rd., Phoenix. For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.

Those who cannot participate in the conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease, can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org.