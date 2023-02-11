The First Press Fine Wine Dinner and Auction returns for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the private SRP Pera Club. The event will feature exceptional wines paired with cuisine custom-created by Tarbell’s.

A 20-year tradition, the event is a formal affair featuring a wine-tasting reception, a five-course wine-paired dinner, and wine-themed auction lots. This year’s event, “Toast to Mardi Gras,” will benefit Friends of Public Radio Arizona, which supports the programs and outreach of public radio in Phoenix including KJZZ, the NPR station, KBACH, the 24/7 classical music station, and SPOT 127 Youth Media Center, which offers free digital media classes to high school students.

Tickets and sponsorship information is available at www.firstpressarizona.com.