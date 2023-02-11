Junior League of Phoenix (JLP) will host its 86th Annual Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Building at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Called “Arizona’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale,” the event is the signature fundraiser for JLP and provides shoppers with an opportunity to purchase an array of new and gently used items at deeply discounted prices.

In 2022, the event attracted over 2,000 shoppers and raised almost $140,000. The organization has more than 800 active, sustaining and provisional members who donate and collect sale items throughout the year and contribute more than 1,500 volunteer hours to make the event possible. In its 86-year history, the Rummage Sale has raised more than $7 million.

Thousands of items will be for sale, which regularly include art, baby accessories and furniture, books, clothing for men, women, children and babies, collectibles, electronics, holiday items, home office supplies, housewares, furniture, kitchen and dining wares, lawn and garden supplies, sporting goods, toys and more.

“The Rummage Sale is event planning at its best where JLP members come together to donate, organize, and execute. It’s also an event for the community through and through, where the community can buy gently used and new items at greatly reduced prices while also contributing to JLP’s ability to impact the community through our valuable programs,

With more than 20 departments, there is something for everyone. We have many repeat shoppers year after year, including some that have been coming for 30+ years. JLP is proud to offer this Rummage Sale annually.”

The Rummage Sale is divided into two sessions; the morning session is held from 8 a.m. – noon and the afternoon session is held from 1-4 p.m. Admission to the morning session is $5 at the door payable via cash or credit card, while admission to the afternoon session is free. All items are 50 percent off during the afternoon session. There is a parking fee at the Fairgrounds of $10.

Additionally, the JLP will provide free mammograms to the first 40 uninsured and underinsured women during the Rummage Sale this year. The free mammogram program has been a service from JLP during the event for the last two decades, with the last seven years generously underwritten by Fry’s Food Stores and the Desert Cancer Foundation of Arizona.

Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Building is located at 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix. For additional event details visit www.jlp.org.